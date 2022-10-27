Youth held for stabbing young woman in Kottayam

Kottayam: A young woman was stabbed by her former friend in Karukachal near Changanassery on Thursday.

Akhil, a native of Kuttickal in Pampady, was taken into custody.

The incident happened just outside the gates of Karukachal police station.

The woman had arrived in Karukachal with another friend, Manu.

Akhil waylaid them here and attempted to stab the duo.

The woman, who suffered injuries to her hand, rushed inside the police station screaming for help.

The youth was nabbed quickly after.

Since the wound was not serious, the girl was administered treatment at a nearby hospital and sent home.

It is unclear what triggered the youth to carry out the attack.

