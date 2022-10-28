Don’t dramatize minor issues to record more petty cases: DGP to cops

Thiruvananthapuram: The cops should refrain from dramatizing minor issues to effect a rise in petty cases that would tarnish the image of the state police force, as per the latest directive to police officers.



The strict directive was issued by DGP Anil Kant and ADGP (Law & Order) M R Ajith Kumar during an online meeting of Range DIGs and Zonal IGs held in the wake of the shocking Kilikollur incident.

The primary assessment pointed fingers at Special Branch for “serious lapses” in the incident in which certain personnel of Kilikollur police station brutally assaulted two brothers without any valid reason.

If anyone is arrested or taken into custody after 6 pm, the Special Branch officer of that station should directly inform the health condition of that individual and the case details to the district police chief, the directive read.

The then DGP Loknath Behera issued a similar circular soon after the 2019 Idukki custodial death. Though the same was effectively implemented at first, gradually there occurred a lapse in adhering to the directive.

The Station House Officers should ensure that those summoned for questioning should not be held back at the police station during the night. If the same is done, it should be recorded in writing in police records, the direction said, warning against ‘illegal custody.'

The district police chief should be informed upon anyone being brought to the police station after 6 pm in connection with a case or complaint. Also, the arrest report should be handed over to the Superintendent of Police, it added.

Nobody should be taken to the police station for minor offenses to lodge petty cases against them. The cops should act based on the intensity of the crime. For eg) one should not be taken into custody for smoking in public places.

No need to chase vehicles to levy fine

The cops should not indulge in the adventurous act of chasing a biker who speeds fast without wearing a helmet. They need to note down only the registration number.

Similarly, vehicle inspections can be undertaken. But it’s apt the same should be done with the objective to reduce mishaps in accident-prone areas and as part of investigations. Traffic violations can be detected with the aid of technical equipment.

The top police officers pointed out that the personnel chasing and intercepting vehicles for minor offenses later assume huge proportions.