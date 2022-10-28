Kozhikode MCH death not due to wrong injection, says Health Minister

Kozhikode: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday dismissed allegations that administering of a wrong medicine resulted in the death of a patient at the government medical college here.

The minister's statement came shortly after the preliminary report found that no medicine has been wrongly administered to the patient.

However, Veena has sought a detailed report from the hospital authorities.

KT Sindhu (45), who had sought treatment at the hospital, collapsed just moments after she was given an injection. Her death was confirmed shortly after.

The police had registered a case against the nurse who administered the injection on the complaint of the woman's husband, Raghu.

He alleged that the nurse's negligence resulted in the death of his wife. The hospital authorities have denied the allegations.

They said the nurse had tested the medicine - a shot of penicillin – for allergic reaction on the woman's arm before administering the full dose.

Anaphylaxis - a severe allergic reaction - is thought to be the reason for the woman's death.

The post-mortem report also suggested that side effects of the medicine likely resulted in the death. It was found that the woman's internal organs were damaged as a result of the side effects.