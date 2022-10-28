Non-bailable charge slapped on youth in museum sexual assault case after public outcry

Thiruvananthapuram: The police on Friday added a non-bailable charge to the case filed against the youth, who molested a young woman outside the museum gates here on Wednesday.

The development came in the wake of growing public outcry over the fact that the culprit had not been caught even two days after the incident.

Critics charged the police knew about the whereabouts of the culprit but did not even attempt to nab him.

The complainant had alleged that there were serious lapses on the part of the police.

The youth sexually assaulted the young woman who was out on her morning walk. The incident happened at 5 am on Wednesday.

CCTV footage gathered from the vicinity shows a young man leaping out of a car and making his way to the woman at a spot where the foliage of trees intercepted the street light.

Shortly after, the woman can be seen fleeing from the shadows, then tripping and hitting the ground.

Though this was a case of sexual assault, the complainant alleged that the police had earlier charged only weak sections against the culprit.

A probe is on.

The museum area in the heart of the capital city is a popular morning walk spot.