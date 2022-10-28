Policeman suspended for sending obscene pics to woman

Peringottukara (Thrissur): A policeman was suspended for allegedly sending obscene videos to a woman and harassing her by frequently calling her on her mobile.



Thrissur Rural Police Chief Aishwarya Dongre placed under suspension Joseph Cleetus, a native of Kodungallur and the driver with the Peringottukara outpost under the Anthikad police station.

According to the complaint, the accused collected the mobile phone number of the Chazhoor native during a routine vehicle inspection and began to indulge in the acts.

Earlier, too, there were many complaints against the accused police personnel.

Cops demand physical examination of complainant

Kozhikode: In yet another case of a complaint about a man sending a woman obscene videos to her mobile, the police raise the strange demand of physical examination of the complainant.

The complainant, along with her father, are frequenting the police station for the last nine months ever since she filed the complaint. They charged the cops with not taking any action against the accused.

The police are also reportedly yet to return the costly iPhone that they asked her to hand over while filing the complaint.

“Even if they didn’t register a case, they should return the mobile phone, which I presented to my daughter after taking a bank loan,” the father said.

The complainant is the daughter of a drama-film artist based in West Hill, Kozhikode.