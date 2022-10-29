Gopika, the girl who lost her family, to be the little doctor of Pettimudi

Pala: G Gopika, the girl who had lost her family in the Munnar Pettimudi landslide, is to start her MBBS studies at the Government Medical College Hospital in Palakkad, today.

The teachers with Pala Brilliant Academy, who offered full support to Gopika’s and her deceased parents’ wish that she must become a doctor, are accompanying her to Palakkad Medical College for her admission.

Gopika had lost 24 of her family members, including her father P Ganeshan and mother Thangam, in the landslide that happened on August 6 2020. Gopika and her sister Hemalatha, a degree student, were at their cousin Lekha’s (Ganeshan’s sister’s daughter) house in Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram when the disaster that shocked Kerala happened.

She had talked to her parents on the phone right before the incident. “It was their wish that I would become a doctor. My efforts, hereafter, are to fulfill that wish. I have full confidence,” Gopika said.

Brilliant Centre authorities gave huge support to me. My coaching there was completely free of cost. She said she is grateful to the teachers who encouraged her even amid struggles, friends, people’s representatives and all.

“I am going to Pettimudi next week. The last time I visited Pettimudi was one and a half years ago,” she said, teary-eyed.

It is for the first time that a person is joining MBBS from the Munnar Rajamala Estate Pettimudi division. Gopika had passed her Plus two exams with full A+ grades. Gopika is also an adopted daughter of the State government.