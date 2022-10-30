Sharon's death: Crime Branch to quiz girlfriend, parents

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch has taken over the probe into the mysterious death of a young man, Sharon Raj, who died of suspected poisoning a few days ago. His girlfriend and her parents have been summoned to the office of the Superintendent of Police on Sunday.

The family's role has come under a cloud of suspicion amid reports that Sharon had married the girl in secret despite her parents objecting to their affair. He fell ill soon after drinking a ayurvedic drug given by her at her home and died a few days later.

Sharon's friend who had accompanied Sharon to the girl's home on the fateful day too will be quizzed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Johnson of the Thiruvananthapuram district crime branch unit is probing the case. Earlier, Sharon's father had alleged the local police was keen on a fair probe.

The investigators are likely to call on Sharon's parents at his home soon.

Sharon’s family approached the police and filed a complaint on October 27 seeking to clear the mystery behind his death. His parents alleged that his murder was plotted and executed by the girl’s parents.

The police had recorded the girl’s statement, but claimed her statement was vague and contradictory.

The investigation is expected to pick up pace only after getting the postmortem report. The lab report too is awaited.

Sharon, a native of Parassala, succumbed last Tuesday, after being in hospital for many days. His internal organs reportedly stopped functioning after drinking an ayurvedic decoction followed by the juice, both given by the young woman.

Sharon was a final-year B Sc Radiology student at a private College at Neyyoor in Kanyakumari district. Sharon met the girl, who hails from his hometown, during a bus journey. This acquaintance developed into a romantic affair.