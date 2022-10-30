Obscene pics on girl's phone: Police rapped for insisting on body search

Kozhikode: City Police Commissioner A Akbar rapped the Nadakkavu police personnel for insisting that a young girl undergo a body search as well in connection with a case filed by her after receiving obscene videos on her phone.

The Commissioner said that such tests are only necessary in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act when harassment or physical harm was alleged.

Akbar has directed the Nadakkave police to complete the inquiry as soon as possible and return the mobile phone to the girl.

It was on January 23, 2022 that the girl received 10 obscene videos and two photos from an unknown number on Telegram, a messaging platform.

The next day, the 17-year-old and her father, a drama and film artist, lodged a complaint with the Nadakkavu police.

The father-daughter duo alleged that the police had registered a case under the POCSO Act then and asked the girl to undergo tests.

When this was refused, the probe was stalled, they added. The girl's mobile phone was also seized.

It has been 10 months since the complaint was lodged and the police is yet to return the mobile phone to the girl.

Though multiple enquiries were made, the girl's father alleged that the station personnel were always coming up with excuses.

The police still maintains that the phone is with the Regional Forensic Lab in Kannur for examination, the man said.

He added that the police is also yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

The girl was gifted the mobile phone on her 17th birthday. She was using it for online classes.