Retirement ‘Joy’ in Thrissur's ‘SI house’

Thrissur: Sub Inspector Abraham who had reached his family home in Vaniyampara got a call to report for duty immediately. It will take time to go and get his uniform from his residence. He saw that his brother Paulose was fast asleep. Abraham wore Paulose’s uniform and rushed to duty.

Many such incidents happen at the ‘SI house’ in Vaniyampara. The three sons born to Varghese and Achama are Sub-Inspectors with the Kerala Police. The three SI brothers – Joy, Abraham, and Paulose - are from Mudinattu house, situated between Vaniyampara and Kombazha. All three of them joined the Police force in the same year after getting into the same rank list.

The eldest SI of the house, Joy, is retiring from service today.

The second brother Abraham had sent the application of himself and his two brothers through Vaniyampara post office way back in 1991. In 1992, all three of them became constables. Later, they were promoted and became Sub Inspectors.

SI Joy is retiring from Nenmara station in the Palakkad district. SI Abraham is with the Viyyur station in Thrissur and SI Paulose works at Nedupuzha.

Their mother Achama says, it is a proud moment for her when her three sons go to work in their uniforms together. As the eldest son retires, Achama’s one wish – that all three of them should work in one station together - remains unfulfilled.