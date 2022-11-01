DYFI urges Kerala government to scrap order raising PSU pension age

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government's decision to raise the pension age in its Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) has been opposed by the Left-affiliated Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

The state Revenue Department had on Monday issued an order unifying the pension age in all PSUs in Kerala to 60 years. The DYFI which is affiliated with the CPM has urged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to not implement it.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, DYFI state president VK Sanoj said the cabinet decision "will adversely affect lakhs of job seekers in Kerala".

"As a youth organisation, we ask the government to not implement this order," said Sanoj. He added that the DYFI will raise their demand with the chief minister.

From a protest staged in 2021 by PSC rank-holders before the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram over illegal appointments. File photo: Manorama

The Revenue Department's order had exempted the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Water Authority.

Besides the revision of the pension age, the government has also decided to categorise PSUs into four classes namely A, B, C and D based on their performances.

The DYFI said it was not against the other revisions in the order, but cannot accept the one related to the pension age. "The DYFI has always opposed raising pension age and we stand by that in this case too," said Sanoj.

