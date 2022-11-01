Elanthoor double murder: One more knife found

Pathanamthitta: The police team investigating the Elanthoor double murder case has found one more knife from the house where human sacrifices were conducted.

The accused Mohammed Shafi, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila were taken to Elanthoor on Monday to collect evidence.

The knife was found by the police team during a search of the house premises.

The couple stayed at this house at Elanthoor. As per the case two women — Rosily and Padma — were brutally killed as part of sorcery.

A search was also conducted for the missing mobile phones of the murdered women, but they couldn't be found. These phones are crucial evidence in the case.

Bhagaval Singh was also taken to the private finance institution where Rosily’s gold jewellery was pledged. The gold was found pledged in his name by the cops.

Soil from the pit where Rosily’s remains were found was collected for forensic tests.

Laila disclosed to the police that Rosily's body was cut into pieces on the verandah of the house. She told cops she was a little scared during the act and that there was no one in the neighbouring houses then.

Laila was also taken to Bhagaval Singh’s massage therapy centre to collect evidence.