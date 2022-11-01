Missing Cherthala girl, young man found dead

Cherthala: A young man and a teenage girl were found dead in a shed on a secluded plot at Pallippuram near here in Alappuzha district.

The deceased were identified as Ananthakrishnan, aka Kichu (23), son of Tilakan and Jija, residents of Chengandakari locality of Cherthala; and Elizebeth (17), daughter of Pala native Shibu and late Bindu.

Ananthakrishnan, an aluminium fabrication worker, was found hanging from the ceiling while Elizebeth was found dead lying on the floor.

Both were neighbours. The girl’s family was staying on rent near Ananthakrishnan’s house.

The bodies were found on Monday evening during a search for the girl. Police suspect suicide.

Elizebeth, a Plus-Two student, had left her house in the morning, telling family members she was heading to her school at Poochakkal. However, her relatives gave a missing complaint to the police when she failed to return home late in the evening. Searches were conducted thereafter, and finally, the duo was found dead in the shed at a vacant plot.

The autopsy of the bodies will be held at the Cherthala Taluk Hospital, police said.

A police probe has commenced.