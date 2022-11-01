Police track man who assaulted woman walker at Museum

Thiruvananthapuram: Seven days after lodging the complaint, cops tracked down the man who assaulted a woman walker near Museum Ground here.



Police said he is the same person who entered the premises of a house at Kuravankonam a few days ago. As of now, cops have not revealed the identity of the person.

The case made headlines as the cops failed to act following the complaint of the woman doctor, despite her reaching out to the police immediately saying that the incident happened around 4.45 am near the Museum compound. Soon after the man assaulted her, she reached out to Museum security, who alerted the police.

The cops, who reached the spot in 10 minutes, apparently weren't too keen on finding the accused, despite the woman showing them where he was hiding.

They also told the complainant that the CCTVs in the area weren't working, and didn't follow up on the case.

She managed to find the visuals later on her own and pass them on to the media. The visuals showed the man escaping in a vehicle, after hiding for a while inside the Museum premises.

The video also had the woman chasing after the man and falling while running after him. After the media took up the issue, the cops made a sketch of the suspect and circulated it around, seeing which the women staying in a house in Kuravankonam revealed that the same guy had entered their premises multiple times.