Kasaragod: Hosdurg police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man for the death of his young girlfriend, he was trying to break up after a relationship of more than two years.

M K Abdul Shuhaib, working as an electrician, was arrested for abetting the suicide of Nanda Vinod (19), a second-year BA English student.

Nanda was the only daughter of a cook and autorickshaw driver K Vinod Kumar and K S Mini of Alamipally in Kanhangad. Shuhaib is a resident of Kalluravi in the same town. They studied together in Government Higher Secondary School and were in a relationship since Class 12, said Kanhangad deputy superintendent of police (DySP) P Balakrishnan Nair.

Recently, he tried to break up after getting involved with another girl, said the officer. "When Nanda did not agree to ending the relationship, he threatened to release her private photographs which hurt her," alleged the officer.

According to investigating officers, Shuhaib had blocked Nanda's phone on October 29. She reached out to him through his relatives.

On October 31, when the two were video chatting, he disconnected the phone. She reached out to him again through a relative. During the second video call, she threatened to end her life. The call dropped or was disconnected, said an officer.

Shuhaib tried her phone many times but was not answered. An officer said there were 32 missed calls from Shubaib.

He then alerted his friend and her family to check on Nanda. He also informed the police station.

When the family checked on her, they found Nanda dying on the top floor of the house. She did not survive.

Nanda's family then filed a complaint against Shubaib.

Police arrested and charged him with abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Hosdurg First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday remanded Shuhaib in custody for two weeks. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years.