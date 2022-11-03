Unique number for all buildings in Kerala: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: M B Rajesh, the Minister for Local Self-Government and Excise, has said that all buildings in Kerala would be given a unique building number.

Being implemented as part of 'ease of doing business', this system would help in easy identification and simplify the procedures for various services. The steps of this initiative are being led by the Information Kerala Mission (IKM). The Minister said that this step would play a significant role in the development of the state.

"Unifying various services related to buildings would enable easy and quick access. Every time ward delimitation is carried out as part of the election process in the local bodies, the building number changes. This proves to be a hurdle in accessing various services. Taking this into account, such a decision was made. This system would lead to a more transparent and effective procedure," the Minister explained.

Currently in the urban-rural areas, building numbers are allocated via the Sanchaya software. Presently, the building number includes the ward number, door number, and sub-number.

When numbers are issued to the houses, the unique building number is also generated on the Sanchaya software. The IKM would take the steps for providing the unique building number along with the existing number.

The Minister said that the unique building number would be provided to consumers while preparing the demand register of property tax, demand notice, ownership certificate, and during payment of property tax.