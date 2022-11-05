CPM scrutiny on LDF Govt's hasty bid to raise PSU retirement age

Kochi: The Left Democratic Front Government had to go back on his decision to raise the retirement age in State-run public sector undertakings after vehement protests by its youth wing.

The now-rescinded order in this regard will come under CPM scrutiny as it has become evident that the government and the party were not on the same page on such a sensitive matter.



The party would examine the Government’s lapse in issuing an order, raising the pension age to 60 years in Public Sector Undertakings, said CPM State Secretary M V Govindan.

“Whoever erred must be corrected. Matters, including failure to discuss with the party before deciding on the pension age, would be examined,” Govindan clarified, speaking in the ‘Nere Chowwe’ programme on Manorma News TV channel.

He also clarified “There is nothing to cover up; no need to lie either.” This was in response to the interviewer's observation that party leaders were likely unaware of the government's moves in raising the retirement age.

There is no discord between the party and the Government. As it is Pinarayi Vijayan in the Chief Minister’s position, there is no difficulty to intervene. ‘Intervene’ doesn’t mean to ‘rule over’. It was Pinarayi Vijayan himself who froze the order.

Govindan played down the much-talked about campaign against the Vizhinjam protest in which CPM and the BJP shared a stage.

There is nothing wrong with it. The (Thiruvananthapuram) district secretary need not consult the party for the same, Govindan stated, while adding it was anyway a fight for the needs of the general public.

'Purity of character prime'

The CPM leader also reposed faith in comrades who were targeted by a key accused in the gold smuggling case.

The allegations Swapna Suresh raised against the CPM leaders are totally absurd. Purity of character is very important to Communists, said Govindan.

The party has no doubt about the character of the leaders who faced these allegations. They can decide whether legal action needs to be initiated against Swapna.

The controversy about the Chief Minister’s family accompanying him on his foreign trip is plain anti-communist propaganda.

There is nothing wrong with the family members accompanying him.

Govindan also clarified that the decision to not bring late CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s mortal remains to Thiruvananthapuram was taken after consulting with his family.