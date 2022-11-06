Malayalam
CPM will ramp up attack against Guv Khan, says MV Govindan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 06, 2022 03:53 PM IST
CPM state secretary and polit bureau member MV Govindan
CPM state secretary and polit bureau member MV Govindan. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary and polit bureau member MV Govindan on Sunday lashed out at Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for inciting communal polarisation in the state's varsities.

He alleged that Khan, misusing the powers as Chancellor of these varsities, was impairing the entire education sector in Kerala at the behest of BJP overlords.

Govindan expressed his vehement opposition to Khan's moves and said his party, the CPM, will attack it, both legally and constitutionally. He also accused Congress of being a mere spectator as Khan undermines Kerala's universities.

On November 15, the CPM will take out protests across the state against Khan's attempt to create a constitutional crisis.

(To be updated)

