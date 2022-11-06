Heavy Rain: Yellow alert in 5 Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to see widespread rain for the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

A yellow alert has been sounded in five districts today - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

These districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115 mm rainfall in the next 24 hours, the national weather agency said.

A cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal is responsible for the latest stint of rain in the region.

Fisherfolks are advised to not venture out for fishing near the Tamil Nadu coast or in the Bay of Bengal.

There is, however, no restriction for fishing near the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.