Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Heavy Rain: Yellow alert in 5 Kerala districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 06, 2022 03:27 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo: Manorama
Representational Image. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to see widespread rain for the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

A yellow alert has been sounded in five districts today - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

These districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115 mm rainfall in the next 24 hours, the national weather agency said.

RELATED ARTICLES

A cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal is responsible for the latest stint of rain in the region.

Fisherfolks are advised to not venture out for fishing near the Tamil Nadu coast or in the Bay of Bengal.

There is, however, no restriction for fishing near the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.