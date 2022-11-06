Three Keralites among crew members of the detained ship in Guinea

Kollam: The 26-member crew of the ship, including three Keralites, who have been detained by Guinea, a West African nation, is left in the lurch as there are no signs of release.

The crew members are to be reportedly handed over to Nigeria for further legal proceedings.



The sailors’ crew has 3 Keralites, including Nilammel NKP House V Vijith, the brother of Vismaya who committed suicide owing to dowry harassment in Kollam.

The Guinean Navy has reportedly detained the ship at the behest of the Nigerian Naval Force. The move is to hand over the whole crew to Nigeria.

The crew were on board M T Heroic Idun, a Norway-based ship, which had reached AKPO terminal on August 8 to fill crude oil, when they were detained.

The ship and the crew were detained by the Guinean Navy suspecting that the vessel had reached to steal crude oil.

Although the company has paid a penalty of 20 lakh dollars, the Guinean Navy is not ready for the release yet.

“We are safe now. It is being said that the ship will be handed over to Nigeria. Please try to do whatever is possible by contacting the Central Government. We are currently in Maloba, the capital of Guinea,” says Vijith’s message to his father K Vikraman Nair.

Vijith returned from Kerala and set sail 5 months ago.

It is being reported that the arrested crew would be taken to Nigeria and subject to further legal proceedings.