Kochi: The Keralite crew of a ship detained by the Navy of Equatorial Guinea is hoping for a quick resolution of their predicament.

“We fear that all the 15 crew members detained on the coast may be taken to Nigeria by flight. The Guinea authorities were behaving amicably until a couple of days ago. The situation has changed over the past two days,” Chief Officer Sanu Jose told Manorama.

His words reflect deep anxiety and fear.

“I am in charge of the ship. I have not slept in the past four days. How can I sleep? I see bad dreams when I close my eyes. Milton and Vijith are detained on the coast," Sanu said while referring to the fate of two other Keralites.

Milton D Coth

Sixteen out of the 26 crew detained are Indians.

“The Captain is yet to get back. I am fully responsible for the ship. I have to take care of the ship and all the people on board,” said Sanu revealing his anxiety and hoped for early end to the impasse.

Sanu’s family belongs to Bathery in Wayanad district, but for the past 3 years all are based at Kumaran Ashan Nagar at Kathrikkadavu in Ernakulam town.

Kochi family awaits Milton’s return

Kochi: The family of Milton D Coth (45), son of Robert D Coth, one of the Keralites among the crew members hailing from Methassery locality of Mulavukadu in Kochi is in prayers waiting for his return.

His wife Sheethal D Silva and son Clain Hadwin D Coth were expecting Milton on his mother’s first death anniversary on November 5.

Now, the family’s hopes are on government-level interventions to release the detained crew members. Milton, who works as a motorman in the ship, had talked to his brother Antony on Tuesday afternoon.

Milton is among those who have been shifted to the detention centre. As per available information, detained crew members are in a bad shape owing to mental stress and health issues.

It was on August 8 that the Norway-based ship 'M T Heroic Idun' reached the AKPO offshore terminal in Nigeria to fill crude oil. The ship anchored on the international maritime boundary of Nigeria after they were informed of some delay due to technical issues. When they noticed an approaching boat, they moved toward the international maritime channel.

However, the Guinea Navy detained the ship and the crew the next day, suspecting that the vessel had arrived to steal oil.