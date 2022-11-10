Kerala govt will bring out legislation if Guv won't sign ordinance, says Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindhu on Thursday made it clear that the Left government would convene an Assembly session next month and bring out a legislation if Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was not prepared to sign the ordinance stripping him of the role of chancellor of universities in the state.

If the Governor has any disagreement with any of the aspects of the ordinances issued by the government, then the latter would explain its stand. Many of the previous ordinances were put on hold by the Governor without pointing to any shortcomings, she told a press conference here.

"If he (Governor) does not sign the ordinance, we can convene the House in December and bring out a legislation in this regard," Bindhu said.

Asked about the Governor's reported statement that he would refer the controversial ordinance to the President of India, the Minister said he has all the right to do that.

"He can send the ordinance to the President...What is in it? Have we included anything objectionable in that?" she asked.

Bindu also said the present ordinance has not created any uncertainty in the higher education sector in the state.

The LDF government had on Wednesday decided to come out with an ordinance to replace the Governor as Chancellor of universities in the state and appoint eminent academicians to that post, a move which has been opposed by both the Congress and BJP.

The move comes amidst the government's ongoing tussle with Khan over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state.

The Congress and BJP alleged that if the ordinance is promulgated, all appointments -- including that of Vice Chancellors -- in the universities would be decided at the AKG Centre, the state headquarters of the ruling CPM.