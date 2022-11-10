Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Brazil fan smashes windshield of Argentina flag-coloured bus with head

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 10, 2022 11:35 AM IST
The incident happened while the bus was moving along the National Highway at Jubilee Junction in Perinthalmanna of Malappuram district. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: In a bizarre incident, a youth jumped onto the front windshield of a moving bus and smashed the glass with his head. The incident happened while the bus was moving along the National Highway at Jubilee Junction in Perinthalmanna of Malappuram district.

×

The front window of the bus was completely broken. The youth, who was thrown backwards in the impact of the collision, got up and later sat on the driver's seat.

RELATED ARTICLES

As the youth appeared to be mentally disturbed, the police admitted him to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

The youth said that he is a big fan of Brazilian football star Neymar. And he ‘headed’ the bus because it was the colour of the Argentina football team, the youth told those who had gathered around at the spot.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.