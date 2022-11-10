Aadhaar linking: 3.13 lakh voters off list in Kerala; all double entries removed

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of voters in the state has dipped for the first time in recent history against the usual scenario of a surge. A total of 3.13 lakh voters are off the list.

Besides the usual system of removing those who have died or relocated from the list, more than one entry of the same voters in the list has been found and removed through Aadhaar linking.

With this, the draft voters list published yesterday for the Assembly and Lok Sabha election witnessed a decrease of 3.13 lakh voters.

In the list published on January 1, there were 2,73,65,345 voters. In the new list, this has come down to 2,71,62,290. As many as 1,10,646 voters are new entries on the list.

The information regarding the draft voters list is available on the State Chief Election Commissioner’s website (www.ceo.kerala.gov.in). The list is also with the Taluk and Village offices, besides the booth-level officers. Recognised political parties can procure the list from the Taluk offices.

Any complaints regarding the list can be submitted until December 8.

From this time, those who have completed 17 years can apply in advance to add their names to the voters' list. On submitting the application, the name would be added based on the date the individual becomes eligible to vote respectively.

Once the person completes 18 years according to the four eligibility dates - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 – the name would be added after scrutinising the application. Later, the voter’s identity card would be issued.

The final voters' list with January 1, 2023, as the eligibility date would be published on January 5.