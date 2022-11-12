'Money no worry': LDF favours debt financing for development projects

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has charted a blueprint to lay down a new path for the State in line with the 'New Kerala' vision. Trimming expenses, large-scale reshuffling of government staff and sourcing foreign loans to finance developmental projects are a few major proposals in the common development policy document drafted by the CPM-led political front running the Kerala Government.

The Front sees foreign debts as a means to tide over the present financial crisis. The document puts forth a project which may help the establishment of large-scale hospitals. Another aim mentioned in the document is working towards a ‘drug-free Kerala’.

Developmental activities cannot be stalled in the name of the financial crisis. Borrowing for capital investments in the production sector is not a wrong approach. We can tide over this crisis only by relying on foreign lending without undermining the interests of the land (Kerala), the document states.

The document also hinted that the ruling Front would go forward with the SilverLine railway project. Foreign debts which do not cause trouble to the State would be accepted for the project.

An official reshuffling is being planned based on a study of the workload. The reshuffling must be carried out in such a way that the workload is equally divided among all. The system which has begun in the Secretariat would be extended to other places too.

Kerala would be transformed into a prominent centre for medical treatment. For this, policies to aid the establishment of huge hospitals besides the existing ones are needed. A special project for health care has to be implemented at the school level itself.

A sewerage plant will be set up in each constituency. The Corporations are to invite letters of interest to set up waste management facilities in all major centres on a BOT basis.

The document directs to form a State-level committee to coordinate the actions to clear and desilt rivers, lakes and dams.

The draft policy document, which was discussed at the LDF meeting the other day, states that stringent financial regulations would be needed except in inevitable matters like welfare schemes.

After finalising the draft in the next LDF meeting, special action plans would be prepared in each department by the respective ministers as per the final document.