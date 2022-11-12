Radiographer arrested for filming woman patient undressing in scanning room

Pathanamthitta: Police have arrested a radiographer for capturing the visuals of a woman while she changed her dress prior to her MRI scanning at a private scanning centre near the General Hospital at Adoor town in Pathanamthitta district.

The culprit Anjith (24) is a native of Kadakkal in Kollam.

He recorded the visuals of the woman on his mobile phone. This was found out after the woman grew suspicious and filed a complaint with the police.

During the inquiry, the police obtained the CCTV visuals of Anjith videographing the woman as she changed.

The police took him into custody after securing the proof.