Kerala to witness heavy rainfall till Sunday, orange alert in Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, the Indian Meteorological department said.

Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12 -20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on November 12, 2022 and heavy (7 – 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on November 13, 2022. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till November 15, 2022.

The Met department has issued an Orange alert in Idukki district and yellow alert in 9 districts including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.