Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

'Onnarakomban' holds up traffic at Marayoor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2022 12:06 PM IST
The elephant was spotted at Jellimala on Friday morning around 6.30. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Idukki

Marayoor: There is no end to the miseries of wild animals and the trouble posed by them in human habitations in areas fringing the forested parts of Kerala.

A wild elephant held up traffic on the Marayoor–Chinnar road close to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu inter-state road the other day. Locals identified it as ‘Onnarakomban’ — the tusker with one broken tusk — that has been frequently spotted in the area.

It was spotted at Jellimala on Friday morning around 6.30. The elephant stayed put right in front of a KSRTC bus for about 20 minutes. The bus was heading from Thiruvananthapuram to Pazhani in Tamil Nadu.

RELATED ARTICLES

The vehicular movement on the road could be resumed only after the tusker left the spot and went up the hill nearby.

The Wild Life authorities are monitoring the animal of late as it strays to the road going through the Chinnar Wild Life Sanctuary at night. Night patrolling would also be carried out to prevent traffic blocks when the tusker is on the road, said Chinnar Assistant Wild Life Warden Nidhinlal.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.