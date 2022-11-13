Malayalam
Circle Inspector among six booked for gang rape of housewife

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2022 03:46 PM IST
Sunu is the third accused in the gang rape case.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A Circle Inspector of the Kerala Police has been arrested over the gang rape of a Thrikkakara native.

CI P R Sunu of the Kozhikode Coastal Police Station was arrested following the complaint of the woman. He has been named the third accused out of the six who have been booked by the Thrikkakara police.

The alleged crime first occurred last May at her house in Thrikkakara on the outskirts of Ernakulam town. Later, Sunu and his accomplices raped her at Kadavanthra.

Thrikkakara police arrested CI Sunu at Kozhikode on Sunday after receiving the woman's complaint on Saturday.

Sunu, a native of Maradu in Kochi, reportedly threatened the woman against filing the complaint.

The woman's husband is in jail over a job scam.

Sunu was an accused in a rape case earlier too, sources say.

