Heavy rain: Orange alert in 11 Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

An orange alert has been sounded in eleven districts on Sunday. They are Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Monday in central and northern districts - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The authorities have informed those living in the hilly and low-lying areas to be cautious.

Trawling has been banned near Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts for the next two days in view of the dangerous weather.