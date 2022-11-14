Gang rape case: Arrest of SI Sunu will be delayed, says Commissioner

Kochi: City Commissioner C H Nagaraju on Monday said the arrest of SI P R Sunu, accused in the gang rape of an Ernakulam woman, will be delayed.

According to Nagaraju, the arrest is taking time because the police are yet to gain clarity on certain information mentioned in the complaint. However, Sunu is already in custody so as to prevent him from escaping, said the commissioner.

"The inspector's interrogation is in progress. As per the complaint, a string of events have taken place and many people have been involved in the case. Hence, the investigation team will need to collect more information before reaching a conclusion. Acquiring and verifying these details is a time-consuming process. Strong evidence needs to be obtained against the officer. Efforts for the same are underway," said Nagaraju.

According to the investigation team, there are some ambiguities regarding the dates mentioned in the complaint.

Kozhikode Coastal Police Station Inspector P R Sunu was taken into custody on a complaint received by the Ernakulam City Police Commissioner. The complainant, a housewife, alleged that the gang, including the inspector, sexually abused her at Thrikkakara in Ernakulam.

Following this, Sunu was taken into custody. The Thrikakkara police, who investigated the case on the commissioner's instructions, reached Kozhikode and apprehended the officer at the police station.

Earlier too, Sunu was accused of sexually assaulting a BTech graduate. Then, he was station inspector at Mulavukad in Ernakulam. Though he was arrested in the case and departmental action was taken against him, Sunu was reinstated into the force.