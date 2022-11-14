Malayalam
KSU calls for statewide 'education bandh' on Tuesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2022 06:27 PM IST Updated: November 14, 2022 09:17 PM IST
Representational image
KSU Flag. Photo: Manoramaonline
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has called for a statewide 'education bandh' on Tuesday.

The KSU state committee said the bandh is in protest of police action on its leaders who led a march to the Secretariat on Monday. The KSU was protesting alleged issues in the state's higher education sector.

KSU President Aloshious Xavier and vice-president P Muhammed Shammas were among the leaders who were taken into custody after the march turned violent.

The march had been inaugurated by the Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan earlier on the day. KSU state president Aloshious Xavier had said that the ongoing tussle between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the government has affected the functioning of the higher education department.

"The issues between the Governor and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are just a smokescreen. The higher education department is suffering due to nepotism," Xavier had said.

