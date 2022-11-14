2013 Neyyattinkara murder: Life imprisonment for 11 RSS workers

Thiruvananthapuram: All 11 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers involved in the 2013 Neyyattinkara Anavoor Narayanan Nair murder case have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court passed the judgement.

Besides the jail term, the first, second and fourth accused were ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, and the third and fifth accused were fined Rs 50,000 each.

They were charged with conspiracy, attempt to murder and murder. The court, in its ruling, stated that it was convinced the accused reached Narayanan Nair's house with the intention of killing him and that he was hacked to death.

The bail of the accused was cancelled and they were taken into custody last Friday itself.

It was on November 5, 2013, that Narayanan Nair was murdered. As per the court's findings, the accused, who had reached Narayanan's house to kill his son Sivaprasad, an SFI leader, hacked the former instead.