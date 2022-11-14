Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's surgery in Germany a success, to return this week

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is set to return home this week after a successful throat operation in Berlin, Germany.

Chandy, who had been on observation after surgery on November 10, was discharged from the Charite university hospital in Berlin on Sunday.

L-R: Maria Ommen, Achu Oommen, Oommen Chandy, Parvathaneni Harish, Indian Ambassador to Germany and Benny Behanan MP. Photo: Special arrangement

As advised by his doctors, Chandy will stay back in Germany for a few more days and fly home on November 17.

Chalakudy MP, Benny Behanan, who accompanied Chandy, said the veteran Congress leader was healthy as the surgery went well. He will be as energetic as before real soon, said Behanan MP.

Chandy's children Maria Oommen, Achu Oommen and Chandy Oommen had also accompanied him.