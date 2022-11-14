Operation Lotus: Telangana cops search property of Thushar's aide in Kochi

Kochi: Telangana Police team has reportedly conducted a search at certain centres in Kochi on Saturday night following Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s allegations that Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally was involved in a BJP bid to poach MLAs.

As per reports, the search was based on information that the person involved in ‘Operation Kamala’ was in Kochi. The unexpected raid was on Saturday night.

The team seized the laptop and 4 mobile phones of the person suspected to be involved in ‘Operation Kamala’ and returned to Hyderabad this morning.

A few days ago Telangana CM released 5 videos of 30 minutes to substantiate his allegations against Thushar’s involvement in BJP’s mission to poach his party’s legislators.

Telangana Police had reached Kochi based on information that Thushar had received the help of a person in Kochi in the bid to lure legislators and thus imperil the Telangana Government.