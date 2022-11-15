Conveyed displeasure to UDF over Sudhakaran's 'pro-RSS' remarks: IUML

Kozhikode: Expressing strong displeasure over the KPCC president K Sudhakaran's 'pro-RSS remarks', senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader MK Muneer said the party would give its opinion after further deliberations.

"We have expressed our displeasure to the UDF. We will discuss the matter at the party meeting at Panakkad on Wednesday and respond after that," he said.

He added that League would not leave the UDF 'just because someone made a comment. "There is no need to leave the front because someone said something. Muslim League leaving UDF is CPM's unfulfilled dream," he said.

Cong leaders are insecure: Surendran

Responding to the controversy, BJP state president K Surendran said Congress leaders and activists were "insecure" and Sudhakaran's statements reflected the uncertainty in their minds and feelings.

Though he said he was not inviting the PCC chief to the BJP, the leader said the saffron party is the only option for the Congress leaders and its cadres as it would be over forever in the country by the next Lok Sabha polls.

Sudhakaran on Monday had said that India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was a great leader who had shown his "magnanimity" to include RSS leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in his Cabinet.

IUML general secretary PMA Salam said such statements would divert attention from the real issues being faced by the people of the state and would create hurdles in the moves to strengthen the opposition front.

"We believe that Sudhakaran's statements have created damage to the UDF. The IUML wants the UDF to be strong and united in the state. We have no option but to say that such unnecessary statements will create hurdles in the attempts to strengthen the UDF," he said.

Remarks Cong's attempt to make truce with BJP: CPM

Slamming Sudhakaran for his "pro-RSS" remarks, CPM state secretary M V Govindan alleged that he had tried to portray the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a person who had aligned with the fascist forces.

The KPCC chief tried to list the names of the Congress leaders since Nehru who had allegedly made a truce with the right-wing outfit, he said.

The picture of the Congress party, which is deliberately attempting to make a truce with the RSS, was exposed through Sudhakaran's statement, he said while speaking at a function here.

Govindan also said the other coalition partners in the UDF like the IUML and RSP have the responsibility to express their stand on the leader's statement.

Surendran, however, criticised the IUML's statement against Sudhakaran, saying it was trying to quit the UDF and join hands with the CPM-led LDF in the name of the 'pro-RSS' remarks.

He also accused the IUML of imposing its dominance in the UDF and said the Congress leaders belonging to the upper communities were facing similar threats and criticism from them.

Who was the IUML to decide what the Congress leaders should speak, he asked.

"Congress leaders are feeling insecure not just in Kerala, but across India. Several PCC chiefs and prominent party leaders have already joined the BJP. How long can they play politics under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi?" he further said.

Surendran also said if his party had power in the southern state, more Congress leaders would already have joined the BJP.

Sudhakaran made the controversial remarks against Nehru while addressing a Children's Day programme organised by the Kannur DCC to celebrate the birth anniversary of Nehru, days after his revelation that he had given protection to RSS shakhas decades ago, irking the Muslim League.

(With PTI inputs)