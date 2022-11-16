Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Fraudulent Kerala lotteries sold online, alerts cybersecurity firm

Our Correspondent
Published: November 16, 2022 10:16 AM IST
Kerala Lottery
Two apps on Google Play Store are reportedly carrying out fake sales in the name of Kerala Lottery.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi: Two apps on Google Play Store are reportedly carrying out fake sales in the name of Kerala Lottery. A Bengaluru-based cybersecurity firm, CloudSEK, has released a report in this regard.

The dubious apps are Kerala Lottery Online and India Kerala Lottery, and both the apps have more than 10 lakh downloads each. The online lotteries are also named Karunya, Win-Win, Nirmal and Akshaya.

Even when the app is downloaded from the Play Store, the user is prompted to install another file later. These apps obtain all kinds of permissions related to the phone.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to CloudSEK, these apps could be connected to the network of fake loan apps.

Both the apps have the same privacy policy, and have listed two Gmail addresses. Several people have posted comments over losing money.

CloudSEK also pointed out that these apps are being promoted using YouTube and Facebook pages with thousands of followers. The logos of the Kerala Government, National Informatics Centre, and Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries have also been used.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.