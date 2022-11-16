Malayalam
Private bus strike leaves passengers distraught in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2022 07:54 AM IST
Private buses parked inside the Shaktan Thampuran Bus Stand in Thrissur.
Kochi: The private bus strike left daily commuters stranded in several parts of Kerala's Ernakulam district on Wednesday.

The Ernakulam district bus owners-operators joint committee alleged that the police and Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) officials were harassing them without cause.

Around 1,400 buses from 10 unions will take part in the strike.

The bus operators are also planning to go on an indefinite strike from November 30 if the situation does not improve after the token strike.

They argued that multiple cases were being registered against a bus on the same day.

“There have also been instances were employees were physically assaulted and the buses were taken into custody during a trip. Some employees have stopped coming for work due to the harassment. We will intensify the protest if there is no solution," General Convenor KB Suneer said.

