'Proud to have dug latrine for NSS': Priya Varghese mocks HC observation

Priya Varghese allegedly mocked a Kerala High Court observation on her controversial appointment as a Malayalam associate professor at Kannur University.

The college lecturer's case has been one of the highlights of the ongoing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Kerala government.

Governor Khan had alleged nepotism in Priya Varghese's appointment as her husband KK Ragesh is a private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The court had stayed the appointment of Priya Varghese on the petition of Dr Joseph Scariah, who questioned her eligibility after being allegedly overlooked despite having better academic experience.

The Facebook post from Priya Varghese that was later removed.

On Wednesday, the high court criticised Priya Varghese's claim for adequate teaching experience by remarking that digging holes or working as an NSS coordinator was not relevant.

It is this reference that Priya Varghese allegedly made fun of with a Facebook post, which she later deleted.

"Digging holes or even a latrine for the National Service Scheme is a proud feeling," she wrote as the caption for an image bearing the NSS motto: 'Not me, but you'.