Kerala govt doles out Rs 85 lakh for legal advice in 2 months

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has doled out lakhs of rupees to senior lawyers practising in the Supreme Court for legal advice provided.

This is despite the fact that the Secretary to the Department of Law and Advocate General are there to provide the same service.

In the latest instance, the government allowed payment of Rs 15 lakh to senior advocate KK Venugopal.

In just two months, the government has paid Rs 85 lakh to senior lawyers for their advice on issues such as the Pinarayi regime’s confrontation with the Governor and cases of corruption that have put the government in a bind.

Venugopal was paid the sum for advising the Advocate General on the issue of filing a review petition in the case where the High Court had set aside the appointment of Dr MS Rajasree as the Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Dr Rajasree too had filed a review petition on her own.

The State government is also planning to implead itself as a party in this case.

The government had sanctioned over Rs 50 lakh for payment to senior lawyers of the Supreme Court for their advice on how to proceed in the context of the Governor not signing some of the Bills passed by the Assembly.

In addition, lakhs of rupees have been paid to lawyers appearing in the cases involving the smuggling of gold and charges of graft in the LIFE Mission housing project.

The Secretary to the Department of Law has been issuing clandestine orders regularly involving financial appropriations which have not been presented even in the Assembly.

In the meantime, the Ministers and IAS officers are continuing with their foreign tours even after the Chief Secretary issued an order asking all concerned to reduce expenses.