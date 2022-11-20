Gang rape accused cop, PR Sunu, suspended from service

Kozhikode: Inspector P R Sunu, who is an accused in several cases, including gang rape, was suspended from service on Sunday. He was posted at Beypore Coastal Police Station.

The action came based on the report of Kochi City Commissioner C H Nagaraju on cases against him, including the Thrikkakara gang rape case.

The commissioner's report clarified the inspector's connections with anti-social elements.

Though Sunu reported for duty at Beypore station on Sunday morning, he was later directed to go on leave by M R Ajithkumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), fearing public outcry.

However, Sunu maintains that he is innocent in the case and that he reported for duty because he was absolved of all the others and did not have a single case in his name.

Sunu is the third accused in the case pertaining to the gang rape of a woman in Thrikkakara in Ernakulam. Though the inspector was taken into custody at first, he was released after being questioned due to the lack of proper evidence.

According to the accused, the charges against him are fabricated and he does not even know the complainant.

Meanwhile, DGP Anil Kanth had sent a letter to the Home Secretary recommending Sunu be dismissed from service.

Of the 10 that are accused in the gang rape case, the complainant has already identified five. Around four of the six cases in which Sunu is an accused are in the scope of sexual abuse or rape.

When posted in Kochi, Thrissur and Kannur, Sunu is believed to have engaged in sexual crimes against women using his authority as a police officer.

Besides serving six months in jail, he has faced departmental investigations and punishment nine times. The DGP has laid out all these as grounds for his removal from service.