No excessive appointments have been made to personal staff: Kerala Guv

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday said not a single person, in addition to the permitted number of personal staff, has been appointed by the Raj Bhavan.

A press release was issued by the Raj Bhavan a few hours after a letter written by the Governor to the Chief Minister making two sets of appointment requests was leaked to the media.

Kudumbashree workers used to be employed on a temporary basis long before Khan took charge as Governor. In his letter to the Chief Minister dated December 29, 2020, the Governor requested that 20 Kudumbashree daily wagers serving the Raj Bhavan be regularized.

The release further stated that the Governor never requested for a new post to be created nor asked for the regularization of the photographer who had been working at Raj Bhavan for 22 years on a contractual basis.

All he asked was the photographer be appointed to the post of Cipher Assistant, which lay vacant at the time.

The release pointed out that the state government follows the pattern of regularizing employees with 10 years of service.

Taking a dig at the government, the release said the Governor's personal staff do not receive pension and neither has there ever been a request to grant the same.

The Governor's request was leaked apparently to unravel his hypocrisy. While being so publicly outraged by the government's nepotism, the argument seemed to be that the Governor himself was trying to find permanent jobs for his favourites.