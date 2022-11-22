Kerala couple invites Army to wedding, felicitated at military station

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala couple's heartwarming gesture of inviting the Army to their wedding created a buzz on social media with appreciation of the duo who were welcomed and felicitated at the Pangode Military Station here on Monday.

Rahul and Karthika sent an invitation to the Army for their wedding on November 10, and also sent a handwritten note thanking the military for their love, determination and patriotism for the country.

"We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish your presence and blessings. Thank you for protecting us," the couple had said in the note.

In response, the Army wished them the best and tweeted, "#IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever."

Pangode Military Stn Cdr felicitated the couple whose marriage invitation to Army made Pan India Social Media buzz.Shri Rahul&Mrs Kartika,both natives of Trivandrum got married on 10 Nov 22.They were invited to Pangode Military Stn & were welcomed at Army Camp with a bouquet(1/3) https://t.co/dRmXAeEwsY pic.twitter.com/1UOP1aKwED — PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) November 21, 2022

Thereafter, the newly weds were invited to the Pangode Military Station where Station Commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma felicitated them and conveyed the "Army's deepest appreciation for their adorable marriage invite", a Defence release said.

The couple, who hail from Thiruvananthapuram, were also presented with a memento and the Station Commander advised them to strive for contributing to nation-building.

"To be in uniform or not, the contribution of every citizen is valuable and that the army's existence depends on the citizens," the release quoted him as saying in the release.

Rahul is an assistant bank manager in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and Karthika is an IT professional working in Technopark here in Kerala.