Actor Migdad passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Yesteryear actor and former national volleyball player Migdad passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday afternoon.

He was undergoing treatment after suffering a stroke. He was 76.

Migdad first appeared in the 1982 Malayalam movie 'Aa Divasam', directed by M Mani. However, it was his role as Phayalwan (wrestler) Rajan Pillai, in director Siby Malayil's debut movie 'Mutharamkunnu PO', that earned him recognition.

His filmography includes movies like 'Aanakkorumma', 'Ponnum Kudathinum Pottu', 'Nanma Niranjavan Sreenivasan', 'Addeham Enna Iddeham', 'Sakshal Sreeman Chathunni' and 'Mannar Mathai Speaking', among others.

He also acted in various TV serials.

Migdad retired from the Department of Posts and telegraphs in 2010.

His funeral will be held at Kollam Polayathodu Juma Masjid at 11.30 am on Thursday.

Migdad is survived by his wife Rafeeka, children Mira and Rammy, and sons-in-law Sunith and Shibil.