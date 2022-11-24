Rs.3.5 crore slashed from cancer medicines fund in Kerala

Kozhikode: The government has slashed the funds allotted for buying medicines for cancer patients.

The Director of Medical Education (DME) has expressed displeasure over the action of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) in reducing the amount sought by Rs. 3.5 crore.

The DME has informed the managing director of the corporation that the amount would not be sufficient.

It has been alleged that the reduction in the allotted amount is aimed at making purchases at the local level after government hospitals experience a shortage of medicines and also to allow buying of medicines by Karunya pharmacy without floating tenders.

On November 11, the KMSCL had sent a letter to the Medical Education Department, specifying the sanctioned amount for buying medicines.

The letter said a maximum of Rs. 25,42,46,300 would be allotted for buying medicines for 13 hospitals for the next year.

However, the department had sought medicines for Rs. 28,99,83,800.



"The number of cancer patients reaching government hospitals for treatment is increasing.

The prices of medicines are also going on the rise. Taking these into account, the allotted amount should be increased."

Dr. Thomas Mathew, DME said in the letter written to the managing director of KMSCL.

An amount of Rs. 1.38 crore was reduced from the funds allotted to the Chest Diseases Hospital, Thrissur.

Similarly, Rs. 1 crore was cut from the funds sanctioned for the Kozhikode Medical College; Rs. 69 lakh slashed for Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Rs. 40 lakh for the Kottayam Medical College.