Thrissur: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities, has sought a report on the strike being carried on for the past one-and-a-half months at the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) by CPI(M)-allied employees.

The Governor’s action comes amidst allegations that neither the government nor Ministers are making attempts to end the strike. After the Governor asked for details of the employees who are on strike, the collection of such information has begun in the university. The report was sought from Agricultural Production Commissioner, Ishita Roy, who is holding charge of the post of Vice Chancellor.

It has also been alleged that some employees posted in other districts are arriving at the university headquarters at Mannuthy, Thrissur, without applying for leave, for taking part in the strike.

The strike is against the action of former Vice Chancellor R. Chandrababu, demoting C.V. Denny, general secretary of the Employees’ Association which is allied to the CPI(M). The action against Denny was taken on October 3 on the charge of posting derogatory remarks in the social media against Ramya Haridas, MP. In an unusual action, Denny was demoted by two grades from the post of assistant registrar to section officer.

CPI(M) stir against CPI

One of the key factors of the strike going on for the past 48 days at the university is the hostility between service organisations loyal to the CPI(M) and CPI.

The organisation allied to the CPI(M) charges that the demotion was an act of retaliation for opposing the CPI’s nepotism in appointments and the habit of administration by in-charges. Denny had alleged that the appointments and transfers made by the former Vice Chancellor were politically-inspired and done on the advice of the CPI.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan of the CPI is the MLA from Ollur constituency under which falls Mannuthy, where the headquarters of the university is situated.

The striking employees charge that under Mr. Rajan attempts are being made to destroy the service organisations loyal to the CPI(M) and to foster those allied to the CPI.