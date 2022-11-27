Special team to bust synthetic drug flow to Kochi ahead of New Year

Kochi: A special team comprising the officers of the State and the Central investigation agencies has been set up to crack down on likely drug deals eyeing New Year revelries in Kochi. The investigation agencies will go all out to prevent rave parties. Stringent surveillance to check the flow of drugs, especially synthetic ones, before the New Year is in place already.

The Excise and Police departments in Kerala and the Customs and Narcotic Control Bureau have joined hands in the fight against drugs.

The agencies have decided to jointly fight the drug deals in Kochi, which has turned out to be a hub of synthetic drugs including MDMA and LSD.

The aim is to find the source of drugs and cut it at the roots, along with checking the spread.

A joint mission would greatly help in the synthetic drug cases which extends to inter-State and international links. A wide range of technological facilities would also be put to use to nab the culprits.

As per a tip-off, synthetic drugs worth crores of rupees are to flow into Kochi for this New Year. The cooperation of all bar and hotel owners in the city would be ensured to prevent this move.

A group, including the officers and the hotel owners, has been formed. A list of establishments against which actions were taken earlier for violation of rules would be drawn up. Surveillance and search would be beefed up at these places.