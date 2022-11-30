'I was slapped, kicked in the stomach,' college girl recounts attack by moral police

Kottayam: Three people have been arrested over the brutal vigilante attack on a college girl close to midnight in the heart of Kottayam town.

The arrested are Mohammad Aslam (29) of Veluthara house, Veloor Premier area; Anas Ashkar (22) of Thoufique house, Manikunnam; and Shabir (32) of Crescent Villa, Kummanam Ponmala. The accused have been remanded.

The student, aged 21, could not control her tears as she described the trauma she underwent at 11.30 pm a few days ago.

“I faced vulgar abuse and obscene stares. I was followed and attacked, hit in the face, dragged by the hair, pushed to the ground and kicked repeatedly in the stomach. My friend was also assaulted. No one came to our help,” she recounts.

The attack by a three-member gang was made against the college student and her friend near the landmark Gandhi statue at the Central Junction.

The assault took place when the student arrived in the town with a friend on a scooter. They were proceeding to visit their friends injured in an accident and admitted to the medical college.

The duo were targeted at first at a bunk shop near a private hospital at Thirunakkara. The trio began to pass obscene comments and show vulgar gestures when the student and her friend were having food at the shop. She reacted when they insulted her even outside the shop.

The gang then followed them in a car and assaulted them after blocking their scooter at the Central Junction.

The police soon arrived on the scene and nabbed the assailants. The student and her friend have sought treatment at the medical college hospital.