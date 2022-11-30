Malayalam
Kozhikode football fans perform dangerous car stunts, MVD to take action

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 30, 2022 07:56 PM IST Updated: November 30, 2022 09:47 PM IST
football fan
Youngsters performing stunts on cars with doors kept open at Karanthur in Kozhikode on Wednesday.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A group of football fans in Kozhikode have landed in trouble for performing dangerous stunts on cars and bikes to celebrate their favourite teams in FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Several youngsters performed illegal stunts in the compound of Markaz College at Karanthur in the district. At least eight cars and as many two-wheelers were used for the activities.

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has decided to cancel the registrations of the vehicles used and suspend the licences of those who performed the stunts on the ground with scores of students present.

The incident occurred after 2 pm on Wednesday and the MVD officials reached the scene on the complaint of locals and teachers. The accused were identified from CCTV footage that has now gone viral.

In the footage, cars can be seen circling and drifting in the compound. Doors of the vehicles, including those on the boot, are been kept open by the youngsters as they cheered for their teams by waving flags.

