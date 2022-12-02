Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kozhikode-bound Saudi flight makes emergency landing in Kochi airport; passengers safe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 02, 2022 08:33 PM IST
Spicejet
Representational image | Shutterstock images
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A Kozhikode-bound flight from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia had to make an emergency landing at Nedumbassery here on Friday due to a technical glitch.

Carrying 197 passengers, SpiceJet's SG-036 touched down in Kochi after a fault in the hydraulic system was identified.

Officials with CIAL (Cochin International Airport Limited) were alerted of the issue around 5.59 pm. By 6.29 pm, the airport declared a complete state of emergency. Even nearby hospitals were directed to be prepared. Finally, after stringent efforts, the flight landed safely by 7.19 pm.

RELATED ARTICLES

There were 188 adults and three children, besides two pilots and four crew members, onboard the flight.

As per the latest report, the state of emergency at CIAL has been lifted.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.