Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala Governor summons 9 VCs for hearing on Dec 12

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2022 10:45 PM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday asked nine state university Vice Chancellors to appear at the Raj Bhavan for a hearing on December 12.

The Governor has summoned the VCs who submitted a response to the notice he issued in October. The VCs may ask advocates to attend the hearing in their place. Khan had asked the Vice Chancellors of 11 Universities to tender their resignation after the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of KTU VC Rajashree.

When they failed to respond, he issued a show cause notice asking why they should be allowed to continue in their posts.

RELATED ARTICLES

Last month, 9 out of 11 VCs had submitted a response to the show cause notice. The Vice Chancellors had argued that their appointment was in line with UGC norms.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.